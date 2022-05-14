Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th.
Shares of MREO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,236. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. Mereo BioPharma Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92.
About Mereo BioPharma Group (Get Rating)
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.