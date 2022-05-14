Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Shares of MREO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,236. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. Mereo BioPharma Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 9,142,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after buying an additional 492,767 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 99.6% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,392 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mereo BioPharma Group (Get Rating)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.