MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on MLNK. Barclays reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MeridianLink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.
MLNK stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.57. 177,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,139. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. MeridianLink has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $29.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 127.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 160,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 26.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 67.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the first quarter worth about $182,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MeridianLink Company Profile (Get Rating)
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
