MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MLNK. Barclays reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MeridianLink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

MLNK stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.57. 177,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,139. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. MeridianLink has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. MeridianLink’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MeridianLink will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 127.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 160,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 26.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 67.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the first quarter worth about $182,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeridianLink Company Profile (Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

