MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the April 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

NYSE:CMU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,608. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.0153 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (Get Rating)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.