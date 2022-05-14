MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Timothy Edwin Lang Acquires 2,500 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $204.57 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.92 and a 200-day moving average of $504.58.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.29.

About MicroStrategy (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.