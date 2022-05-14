MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Update

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the April 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MMEX stock traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.28. MMEX Resources has a 1-year low of 0.10 and a 1-year high of 15.00.

MMEX Resources Corporation, a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and financing of oil, gas, refining, and infrastructure projects in Texas and South America. It intends to develop solar energy to power multiple planned projects producing hydrogen and ultra-low sulfur fuels combined with carbon dioxide capture in Texas.

