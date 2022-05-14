Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $1,307,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,229,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,507,448.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $137.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 15.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.5% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

