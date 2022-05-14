Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mogo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mogo from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

MOGO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.12. 1,197,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,456. The company has a market cap of $85.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12.

Mogo ( NASDAQ:MOGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 343.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 454,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 351,729 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 85,022 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

