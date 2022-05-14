Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 257.14% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MOGO. Raymond James cut their price target on Mogo from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Mogo from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.
NASDAQ:MOGO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.12. 1,197,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,456. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.03. Mogo has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $8.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mogo by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,198,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mogo by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,095,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 371,862 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Mogo during the 1st quarter worth about $2,598,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mogo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,603,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mogo by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.43% of the company’s stock.
Mogo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mogo (MOGO)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.