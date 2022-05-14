Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOGO. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Mogo from C$16.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Mogo alerts:

TSE MOGO traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.46. The company had a trading volume of 587,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,625. Mogo has a 52 week low of C$1.21 and a 52 week high of C$10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.