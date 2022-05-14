Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 173.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mogo from C$8.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Mogo from C$16.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

MOGO traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.46. 587,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,625. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.91. Mogo has a 1-year low of C$1.21 and a 1-year high of C$10.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59. The company has a market cap of C$111.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.75.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

