MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the April 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of MGYOY stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.74.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. It operates through five segments: Upstream, Downstream, Consumer Services, Gas Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The company is involved in the refining, transportation, and storage of crude oil; wholesale and retail of crude oil products; geothermal energy production; natural gas transmission; feed water and raw water supply; water transportation; refinery and marketing of oil and petrochemical products; importing and exporting of energetical products; warehousing and oil product storage activities; and exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and other gas products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (MGYOY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.