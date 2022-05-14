Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $382.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $288.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.67 and a 200 day moving average of $351.58. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $276.79 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.89. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Moody’s by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,451,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Moody’s by 840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

