Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Director Stephen J. Luczo Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $451,711,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 489,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

