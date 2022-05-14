M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.28.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $166.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after buying an additional 915,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,007,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after buying an additional 648,872 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,311,000 after buying an additional 66,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

