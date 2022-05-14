Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Director Robert Madison Murphy Sells 40,000 Shares

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $9,580,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,394,468.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MUSA opened at $248.80 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.56 and a 12-month high of $251.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.86 and a 200-day moving average of $195.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $3.07. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 637,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,016,000 after purchasing an additional 38,835 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy USA (Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.