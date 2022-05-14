Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) SVP Robert J. Chumley Sells 5,409 Shares of Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,300,215.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,320.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Murphy USA stock opened at $248.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.82. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.56 and a 12-month high of $251.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $3.07. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Murphy USA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

