NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Down 40.9% in April

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 416,000 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 703,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NanoVibronix during the third quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NanoVibronix in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of NanoVibronix in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoVibronix in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoVibronix in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

NAOV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. 879,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,576. NanoVibronix has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.