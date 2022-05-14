National Bank Financial Lowers RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to C$27.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RIOCF stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $20.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.