National Bank Financial Lowers Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to C$72.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SLF. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Shares of SLF opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $46.23 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

