National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FIZZ stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.63. 318,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,586. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 828.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

