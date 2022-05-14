New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NEWR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.09.

NEWR traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,401,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,516. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.69. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $244,671.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $731,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,748 shares of company stock worth $7,014,959 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of New Relic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,044,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in New Relic by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

