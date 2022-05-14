New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NEWR has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.09.

Get New Relic alerts:

NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,401,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.69. New Relic has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $179,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,748 shares of company stock worth $7,014,959 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in New Relic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in New Relic by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.