New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
NEWR has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.09.
NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,401,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.69. New Relic has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $129.70.
In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $179,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,748 shares of company stock worth $7,014,959 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in New Relic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in New Relic by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
