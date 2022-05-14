New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Cowen

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.09.

Get New Relic alerts:

NYSE NEWR traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. 5,401,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,516. New Relic has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 42,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $327,353.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,681.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,748 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,959 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in New Relic by 2,123.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,847,000 after buying an additional 1,153,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $58,129,000. Engaged Capital LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 152.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,363,000 after purchasing an additional 340,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,552,000 after purchasing an additional 309,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.