New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Cowen

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.09.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. 5,401,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,516. New Relic has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.69.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $72,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $128,648.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,748 shares of company stock worth $7,014,959 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

