New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the April 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVSA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in New Vista Acquisition by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVSA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.80. 1,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,291. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. New Vista Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

