New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Purchases 12,500 Shares of Stock

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 12,500 shares of New York City REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,366,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,197,841.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

New York City REIT stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is currently -13.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New York City REIT by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New York City REIT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

