NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Issues Earnings Results

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of OTC:NLCP opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. NewLake Capital Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 5.28%.
NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.
