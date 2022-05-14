Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE NEM opened at $65.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares cut their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

