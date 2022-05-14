NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Down 43.2% in April

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the April 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXCF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 156,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,371. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.51. NexTech AR Solutions has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $3.00.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 million. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative net margin of 125.62% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTech AR Solutions will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-Commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on high-end residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; and Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store.

