NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray Purchases 110,000 Shares

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) Director Adam L. Gray purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.14 per share, with a total value of C$1,335,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,892,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,956,661.74.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Adam L. Gray acquired 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,647,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Adam L. Gray acquired 105,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.98 per share, with a total value of C$1,677,900.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Adam L. Gray acquired 547,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.01 per share, with a total value of C$8,757,470.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Adam L. Gray acquired 225,400 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$3,331,412.00.

NFI Group stock opened at C$12.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.46. NFI Group Inc. has a one year low of C$10.39 and a one year high of C$31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$994.27 million and a PE ratio of -48.64.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$757.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFI shares. National Bankshares cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial cut NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Atb Cap Markets cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.83.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

