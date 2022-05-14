NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Group L. P. Column Purchases 83,175 Shares

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column acquired 83,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $935,718.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,012,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,393,471.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $11.91 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.35% and a negative net margin of 162.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 311,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NGM shares. Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

