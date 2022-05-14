NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Group L. P. Column Purchases 83,175 Shares

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column acquired 83,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $935,718.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,012,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,393,471.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ NGM opened at $11.91 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.35% and a negative net margin of 162.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on NGM shares. Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.