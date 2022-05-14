NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1) Insider Roderick (Rod) Corps Purchases 120,000 Shares of Stock

NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1 – Get Rating) insider Roderick (Rod) Corps purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$133,560.00 ($92,750.00).
Roderick (Rod) Corps also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Roderick (Rod) Corps purchased 823,821 shares of NICO Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.27 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$1,047,076.49 ($727,136.45).
- On Tuesday, April 12th, Roderick (Rod) Corps acquired 1,517,813 shares of NICO Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,596,739.28 ($1,108,846.72).
- On Thursday, April 7th, Roderick (Rod) Corps acquired 1,715,051 shares of NICO Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,730,486.46 ($1,201,726.71).
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Roderick (Rod) Corps acquired 1,112,094 shares of NICO Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$979,754.81 ($680,385.29).
- On Friday, March 18th, Roderick (Rod) Corps acquired 718,330 shares of NICO Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.72 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$519,352.59 ($360,661.52).
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Roderick (Rod) Corps acquired 693,064 shares of NICO Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$440,095.64 ($305,621.97).
- On Thursday, March 10th, Roderick (Rod) Corps acquired 1,862,619 shares of NICO Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.78 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,456,568.06 ($1,011,505.60).
- On Friday, March 4th, Roderick (Rod) Corps acquired 356,323 shares of NICO Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$231,609.95 ($160,840.24).
About NICO Resources (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NICO Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICO Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.