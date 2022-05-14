North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider North American Construction Group Ltd. Buys 19,100 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.59 per share, with a total value of C$297,761.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$858,986.96.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Friday, May 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$298,158.64.

On Monday, May 9th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.20 per share, with a total value of C$290,302.81.

On Friday, May 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 9,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.57 per share, with a total value of C$140,090.40.

On Wednesday, May 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.71 per share, with a total value of C$300,011.34.

On Monday, May 2nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.77 per share, with a total value of C$301,180.26.

On Friday, April 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$163,017.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$180,095.00.

On Monday, April 25th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$172,136.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,645.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,471.00.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.61. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.00. The company has a market cap of C$466.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$185.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.20.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.