North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider North American Construction Group Ltd. Buys 19,100 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$298,158.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,456,450.32.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.59 per share, with a total value of C$297,761.36.

On Monday, May 9th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.20 per share, with a total value of C$290,302.81.

On Friday, May 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 9,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.57 per share, with a total value of C$140,090.40.

On Wednesday, May 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.71 per share, with a total value of C$300,011.34.

On Monday, May 2nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.77 per share, with a total value of C$301,180.26.

On Friday, April 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$163,017.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.01 per share, with a total value of C$180,095.00.

On Monday, April 25th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.21 per share, with a total value of C$172,136.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.86 per share, with a total value of C$178,645.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.65 per share, with a total value of C$186,471.00.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$15.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The company has a market cap of C$466.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$14.75 and a 12 month high of C$22.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.61.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$185.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.20.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

