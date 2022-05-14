North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider North American Construction Group Ltd. Purchases 19,100 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.20 per share, with a total value of C$290,302.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$290,302.81.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$298,158.64.

On Wednesday, May 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.59 per share, with a total value of C$297,761.36.

On Friday, May 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 9,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.57 per share, with a total value of C$140,090.40.

On Wednesday, May 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.71 per share, with a total value of C$300,011.34.

On Monday, May 2nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.77 per share, with a total value of C$301,180.26.

On Friday, April 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$163,017.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.01 per share, with a total value of C$180,095.00.

On Monday, April 25th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.21 per share, with a total value of C$172,136.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.86 per share, with a total value of C$178,645.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.65 per share, with a total value of C$186,471.00.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$15.55 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$14.75 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.61. The firm has a market cap of C$466.10 million and a P/E ratio of 10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$185.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5200001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOA shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.20.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

