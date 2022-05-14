Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTC. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP raised its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 13,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $979,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSTC opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.91.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

