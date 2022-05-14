Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Down 53.5% in April

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the April 15th total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $10,146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 36,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,184. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $216.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Norwood Financial has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $29.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

