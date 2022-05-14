Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

NYSE:NUE opened at $123.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.22. Nucor has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.76 and a 200 day moving average of $125.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Nucor by 15.7% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 43,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 48.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

