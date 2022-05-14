Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.64.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,514 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUE opened at $123.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.60. Nucor has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

