Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.64.
NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NUE opened at $123.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.60. Nucor has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.
About Nucor (Get Rating)
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
