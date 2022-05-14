Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Short Interest Down 36.7% in April

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the April 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,655,000 after buying an additional 61,489 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period.

Shares of NEV stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

