nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
nVent Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. nVent Electric has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.
NYSE NVT opened at $34.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.44. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.
In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after acquiring an additional 454,668 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,721.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 321,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 304,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 194,925 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 558.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 207,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 176,195 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.
nVent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nVent Electric (NVT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.