Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Up 107.1% in April

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:NYXH traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230. Nyxoah has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYXH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $1,126,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Nyxoah by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the fourth quarter worth $2,895,000. 10.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

