Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Shankar Musunuri Sells 125,000 Shares

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,876.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shankar Musunuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $216,830.95.

Shares of Ocugen stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $452.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a current ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ocugen by 562.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,321,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ocugen by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,017,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ocugen by 119.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,909 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,164,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ocugen by 2,375.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 565,275 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

