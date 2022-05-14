Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Shankar Musunuri Sells 125,000 Shares

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGNGet Rating) CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,876.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shankar Musunuri also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 16th, Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $216,830.95.

Shares of Ocugen stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $452.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a current ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ocugen by 562.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,321,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ocugen by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,017,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ocugen by 119.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,909 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,164,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ocugen by 2,375.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 565,275 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.