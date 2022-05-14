Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Issues Earnings Results

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olaplex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

OLPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

In other news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Olaplex by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,687,000 after buying an additional 7,191,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,729,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,555,000 after purchasing an additional 249,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $25,567,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 45.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 150,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 68.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 272,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

