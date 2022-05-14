OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 186.5% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OPHC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,696. The company has a market cap of $19.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 51.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OptimumBank in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OptimumBank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OptimumBank by 676.3% in the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,736 shares during the last quarter. 5.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.