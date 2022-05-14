OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. OptiNose updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
OptiNose stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.85.
In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $54,805.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock worth $81,889 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
About OptiNose (Get Rating)
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptiNose (OPTN)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.