OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. OptiNose updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

OptiNose stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

Get OptiNose alerts:

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $54,805.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock worth $81,889 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in OptiNose by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in OptiNose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OptiNose by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 25,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in OptiNose by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

About OptiNose (Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.