ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko Buys 304,574 Shares

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) CEO Jacob Chacko bought 304,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $883,264.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,955.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Jacob Chacko bought 76,072 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $214,523.04.

On Friday, March 25th, Jacob Chacko acquired 50,000 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Jacob Chacko bought 257,127 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,280,492.46.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 133,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

