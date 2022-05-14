Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. 52,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,080. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 569.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 14.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

