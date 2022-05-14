Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

NYSE:OR opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -97.18 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,914,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,079,000 after purchasing an additional 722,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,864,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,944,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 235,740 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.