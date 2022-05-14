Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$22.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OR. TD Securities upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.89.

OR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. 1,460,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -66.81 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OR. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 328,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 87,669 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 617,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 75,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,079,000 after purchasing an additional 722,515 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

